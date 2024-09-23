UN Seeks Immunity for UNRWA Workers Involved in Oct. 7 Attacks

The United Nations is seeking immunity for UNRWA workers who took part in the Hamas-led invasion and massacre of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 people from southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7.

Israel's Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that the United Nations filed an official document in a U.S. court, with the backing from the United States Department of Justice, that would grant employees of the U.N. agency (U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) immunity in the Gaza Strip.

"Since the U.N. has not waived immunity in this instance, its subsidiary, UNRWA, continues to enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution, and the lawsuit should be dismissed," the U.N. stated.

The U.S. Department of Justice expressed its support for the measure.

"The plaintiff's complaint does not present a legal basis for claiming that the United Nations waived its immunity. Therefore, because the U.N. has not waived immunity in this case, its subsidiary, UNRWA, retains full immunity, and the lawsuit against UNRWA should be dismissed due to lack of subject matter jurisdiction."

Channel 12 reported that this development constitutes a legal hurdle for Israeli victims of the Oct. 7 atrocities and their families, who now must present a convincing case for revoking the immunity of UNRWA workers who were complicit in the murder, rape, torture, and abduction of Israelis during the terror attack.

Ditza Heiman, a former Israeli hostage who was released after 49 days in captivity, said she was held hostage inside of an official UNRWA facility.

"The day after Oct. 7, two masked terrorists took me away. As we approached the destination, I noticed several concrete buildings bearing the UNRWA logo, and that's where I stayed for seven weeks," Heiman said.

During her captivity, Heiman also noted the UNRWA logo on snack packages, notebooks, and other items.

In August, Ayelet Samerano, whose son Yonatan Samerano was kidnapped by the terror group and later declared dead, accused UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini of cooperating with Hamas terrorists.

"UNRWA kidnapped my son's body. Where is he, Mr Lazzarini?" she shouted. "I want my son back!"

In January, the U.S., and several other major donor nations, temporarily suspended its financial aid to UNRWA after Israeli officials presented incriminating evidence showing cooperation between Hamas terrorists and UNRWA officials.

"Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution," said Lazzarini, who was facing significant international pressure at the time.

In February, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant disclosed the names of 12 UNRWA workers who participated in the Oct. 7 attack.

Gallant told the media that Israel had information linking 30 additional UNRWA employees to the Hamas attack.

However, in April, an U.N.-appointed panel report whitewashed the UNRWA scandal and denied any ties between UNRWA and the terror group.

The report also claimed that Israel had not presented any credible evidence that UNRWA workers were involved in the Oct. 7 atrocities. After the report was published, most donor nations eventually resumed their financial aid to UNRWA.

"I have not been presented with any evidence supporting Israel's claims, and this is not the first time," Lazzarini reportedly stated.

However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry noted that it was becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between Hamas operatives and UNRWA staff.

"Hamas has infiltrated UNRWA so deeply that it is no longer possible to determine where UNRWA ends and where Hamas begins. More than 2,135 UNRWA workers are members of either Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), while one-fifth of UNRWA school administrators are Hamas members."

