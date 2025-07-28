US: UN Israel Two-State Solution Conference a 'Publicity Stunt'

The United States on Monday rejected as a "publicity stunt" a United Nations conference that brought dozens of ministers together to work toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

"This is a publicity stunt that comes in the middle of delicate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, embolden Hamas, and reward its obstruction and undermine real-world efforts to achieve peace," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

"As Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio has made clear, this effort is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th and a reward for terrorism. It keeps hostages trapped in tunnels. The United States will not participate in this insult but will continue to lead real-world efforts to end the fighting and deliver a permanent peace. Our focus remains on serious diplomacy: not stage-managed conferences designed to manufacture the appearance of relevance."