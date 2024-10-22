Human Rights Group Calls on US to Deny Visa to Antisemite Speaker

An international human rights organization is calling on the U.S. to deny a visa for a United Nations appointee known for being an antisemite and terror supporter.

Francesca Albanese, an Italian international lawyer and academic, is the U.N.'s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories. She is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly, as well as students at Georgetown and Princeton Universities as part of a campus lecture tour starting Saturday.

The Geneva-based nongovernmental watchdog UN Watch has called on the Biden-Harris administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other U.N. member states to deny Albanese's entry into the U.S.

Albanese has denied the atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and massacred nearly 1,200 Israelis. They also took roughly 250 hostages.

She also has rejected Israel's right to exist and has spread antisemitic rhetoric on the global stage, UN Watch said.

A new report titled "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" details Albanese's behavior.

Newsmax contacted the United Nations seeking comment about UN Watch's demand.