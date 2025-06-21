UN Sec.-Gen. Guterres: 'A Dangerous Escalation'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appears to have sided with the world's leading state sponsor of terror in Iran instead of with President Donald Trump.

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today," Guterres wrote in a statement on social media. "This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.

"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

"I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the @unitednations Charter and other rules of international law."

Guterres' statement continued in an ensuing post:

"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."