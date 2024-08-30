WATCH TV LIVE

UN Releases $100M to Support Underfunded Crises

Friday, 30 August 2024 08:48 AM EDT

The United Nations has released $100 million to support 10 underfunded humanitarian crises in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, the U.N. said on Friday.

More than a third of this funding will go to aid operations in Yemen ($20 million) and Ethiopia ($15 million), where people are grappling with hunger, displacement, diseases and climate disasters, a spokesperson said during a regular briefing.

Other countries that will benefit from the funding include Myanmar ($12 million), Mali ($11 million), Burkina Faso ($10 million), Haiti ($9 million), Cameroon ($7 million) and Mozambique ($7 million), as well as El Nino-affected Burundi ($5 million) and Malawi ($4 million).

"We urgently need increased and sustained donor attention to these underfunded crises," said U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA official Joyce Msuya.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 30 August 2024 08:48 AM
