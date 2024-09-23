WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: united nations | iran | israel | middle east | war

Iran President at UN: Israel Seeking Wider War, Laying 'Traps' for Iran

Monday, 23 September 2024 12:38 PM EDT

Iran's president accused Israel on Monday of seeking a wider war in the Middle East and laying "traps" to lead his country into a wider conflict.

Masoud Pezeshkian told about two dozen media representatives that Iran doesn't want to see the current war in Gaza and airstrikes across the Israeli-Lebanon border expanded.

He said while Israel insists it doesn't want a wider war, it is taking actions that show otherwise.

Pezeshkian pointed to the deadly explosions of pagers, walkie-talkies and other electronic devices in Lebanon last week, which he blamed on Israel, and the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on the eve of Pezeshkian's inauguration.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran's president accused Israel on Monday of seeking a wider war in the Middle East and laying "traps" to lead his country into a wider conflict.
united nations, iran, israel, middle east, war
109
2024-38-23
Monday, 23 September 2024 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved