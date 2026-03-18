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Tags: united nations | iaea | iran | nuclear power plant | projectile

UN Watchdog: Projectile Struck Iran Nuclear Power Plant

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 06:47 AM EDT

The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Iranian authorities had reported projectile impact at the country's only operational nuclear power plant that caused no damage.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening", the Vienna-based agency posted on social media. "No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported."

Agency head Rafael Grossi "reiterates his call for restraint during the conflict to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident", the statement said.

The Bushehr plant in southwestern Iran has the Islamic republic's only operational nuclear power reactor and was first connected to the grid in 2011, according to the IAEA.

Tehran has been under biting U.S. sanctions since 2018, when Washington withdrew from a deal that granted Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activities designed to prevent it from developing an atomic warhead.

Iran has always denied any ambition to develop nuclear weapons, insisting that its activities are entirely peaceful.

© AFP 2026


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The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Iranian authorities had reported projectile impact at the country's only operational nuclear power plant that caused no damage.
united nations, iaea, iran, nuclear power plant, projectile
171
2026-47-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 06:47 AM
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