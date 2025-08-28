US Won't Take Part in UN Human Rights Review

The United States will not take part in a United Nations review of its human rights record, saying that participation would signal support for the U.N. Human Rights Council, which President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from in February, Reuters first reported Thursday.

A State Department official said taking part would ignore the body's "persistent failure to condemn the most egregious human rights violators" and that the U.S. would not be "lectured about our human rights record by the likes of HRC members such as Venezuela, China, or Sudan."

The Trump administration announced in February it was withdrawing from the Human Rights Council and would "reevaluate" its commitment to several organizations within the U.N. The review, according to the U.N., is aimed at promoting introspection of human rights records and encouraging accountability on the global stage.

The Universal Periodic Review requires member states to submit a report every four-and-a-half years outlining steps taken to improve human rights domestically and to receive recommendations from other nations. The U.S. had been scheduled to file its report in November. Human rights advocates criticized the decision, with the U.S.-based group Human Rights First calling the Trump administration's refusal to participate "another damaging setback to American credibility on human rights and accountability."

Uzra Zeya, president and CEO of Human Rights First, said, "Showing up and explaining your own record on human rights is the bare minimum for any government that purports to exercise international leadership and uphold democratic norms." Zeya previously served as undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights in the Biden administration.

"The United States isn't being singled out — every U.N. member state takes its turn having its human rights record assessed. Running away from that scrutiny doesn't just show weakness and a lack of confidence, it will give rights-abusing governments cover to do the same themselves," she continued.

Michael Posner, a former State Department official under former President Barack Obama, slammed the decision as well, telling the outlet, "By withdrawing from the UPR, the U.S. gives gross human rights abusers like Iran, Russia, and Sudan an excuse to follow suit."