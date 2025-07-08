United Resuming Flights to Israel on July 22

United Airlines plans to resume flights to Israel in two weeks, becoming the first U.S. carrier to renew service to Tel Aviv since Israel's war with Iran, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The Chicago-based carrier will operate twice daily nonstop service from its Newark hub to Tel Aviv starting on July 22, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

United had not responded to a request for comment at time of publication.

The airline, which used to run the most flights to Israel of any U.S. carrier, had previously been set to resume service to Tel Aviv on Aug. 1.

United's chief rival, Delta Air Lines, is set to renew service from New York to Tel Aviv on Sept. 1.

The lucrative transatlantic route has been operated this month only by Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia, on completely oversold flights.

The European Aviation Authority on Monday lifted all flight restrictions on Israel.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.