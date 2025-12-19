Union: Staff Calls Off Strike at Paris Louvre Museum for Now

Staff at France's ⁠Louvre Museum in Paris has voted to call off a strike they began on Monday over pay and working conditions, union ‍representatives said on Friday.

"At a ‍general meeting held today, Louvre Museum staff unanimously decided ⁠to pause their action in order to allow the museum to reopen and ​welcome visitors," the statement from the CFDT-Culture union said.

The museum was entirely closed ‍on Monday as staff walked out and partly ⁠reopened from Wednesday. Tuesday is the museum's weekly closure day.

Trade unions said they condemn "the lack of concrete answers regarding the ⁠security plan ​and the ⁠future of the establishment, in a context of dilapidation ‍and deteriorating working conditions"

They also regretted "the silence of ‌the museum's president, who has neither met with staff nor issued a statement"

A ⁠new ​meeting has ‍been scheduled for Jan. 5 to maintain momentum if the expected ‍responses are not forthcoming.