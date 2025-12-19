WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: union | staff | louvre | strike | called off

Union: Staff Calls Off Strike at Paris Louvre Museum for Now

Friday, 19 December 2025 07:09 AM EST

Staff at France's ⁠Louvre Museum in Paris has voted to call off a strike they began on Monday over pay and working conditions, union ‍representatives said on Friday.

"At a ‍general meeting held today, Louvre Museum staff unanimously decided ⁠to pause their action in order to allow the museum to reopen and ​welcome visitors," the statement from the CFDT-Culture union said.

The museum was entirely closed ‍on Monday as staff walked out and partly ⁠reopened from Wednesday. Tuesday is the museum's weekly closure day.

Trade unions said they condemn "the lack of concrete answers regarding the ⁠security plan ​and the ⁠future of the establishment, in a context of dilapidation ‍and deteriorating working conditions"

They also regretted "the silence of ‌the museum's president, who has neither met with staff nor issued a statement"

A ⁠new ​meeting has ‍been scheduled for Jan. 5 to maintain momentum if the expected ‍responses are not forthcoming. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Staff at France's ⁠Louvre Museum in Paris has voted to call off a strike they began on Monday over pay and working conditions, union representatives said on Friday. "At a general meeting held today, Louvre Museum staff unanimously...
union, staff, louvre, strike, called off
151
2025-09-19
Friday, 19 December 2025 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved