WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: un | unrwa | hamas

UN Agency Chief Denies Knowing Ex-employee Was With Hamas

Monday, 30 September 2024 12:21 PM EDT

The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) chief on Monday denied knowing that its employee Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin was a Hamas commander in Lebanon and called on states to push back against Israeli attacks on the agency.

The head of Hamas' Lebanon branch, Abu el-Amin was killed along with family members in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the group said on Monday. He was suspended from his job at UNRWA in March following allegations concerning his politics, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of UNRWA, told reporters in Geneva.

"I never heard the word commander before," he said. "What's obvious for you today, was not obvious yesterday."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) chief on Monday denied knowing that its employee Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin was a Hamas commander in Lebanon and called on states to push back against Israeli attacks on the agency.The head of Hamas' Lebanon branch, Abu el-Amin was...
un, unrwa, hamas
106
2024-21-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 12:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved