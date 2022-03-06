×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | United Nations | un | nuclear | power plant | zaporizhzhia

UN 'Extremely Concerned' Ukraine Nuke Plant Under Russian Orders

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, before the Russian takeover
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, before the Russian takeover (Olexander Prokopenko/AP)

Sunday, 06 March 2022 03:28 PM

Staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant continue to operate it, but management is now under the orders of the commander of the Russian forces that seized it last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday, citing Ukraine's regulator.

"I'm extremely concerned," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement, adding Russian forces had cut off some mobile networks and the internet, complicating communications with the plant.

"Management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



2022-28-06
Sunday, 06 March 2022 03:28 PM
