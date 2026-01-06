WATCH TV LIVE

UN Human Rights Office: World Less Safe After US Action in Venezuela

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 08:52 AM EST

The world community must make clear that U.S. intervention in Venezuela is a violation of international law that makes the world less ‍safe, the Office of the United Nations ‍High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

U.S. forces ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas ⁠Maduro in a surprise operation at the weekend. He faces four criminal charges in the U.S., including ​narcoterrorism, and Maduro's vice president has been sworn in as interim president.

"It is clear that the operation undermined ‍a fundamental principle of international law, that states must not ⁠threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," said the Office.

"The international community needs to come together with one voice to ⁠insist on that," chief ​spokesperson for ⁠the Office, Ravina Shamdasani, told reporters.

Far from being a victory for ‍human rights, the military intervention damages the architecture of international security and ‌makes every country less safe, she said.

"It sends a signal that the powerful can do whatever they ⁠like," she ​added.

The future ‍of Venezuela must be determined by its people alone, she said, adding instability and ‍further militarization would only make the human rights situation there worse.

