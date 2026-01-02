UN Chief Deeply Concerned Over Israel's Suspension of NGOs

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by Israel's announcement of a suspension ‍of the ‍operations of several international nongovernmental organizations ⁠in occupied Palestinian territory and called for the ​measure to be reversed, according to ‍a statement on Friday.

"This announcement comes ⁠on top of earlier restrictions that have already delayed critical food, ⁠medical, ​hygiene ⁠and shelter supplies from entering ‍Gaza.

"This recent action will ‌further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians," Stephane ⁠Dujarric, ​spokesman for ‍the secretary-general, said in the statement.