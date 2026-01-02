UN Chief Deeply Concerned Over Israel's Suspension of NGOs

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by Israel's announcement of a suspension of the operations of several international nongovernmental organizations in occupied Palestinian territory and called for the measure to be reversed, according to a statement on Friday.
"This announcement comes on top of earlier restrictions that have already delayed critical food, medical, hygiene and shelter supplies from entering Gaza.
"This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general, said in the statement.
