Israeli actions in Gaza, including strikes on populated areas in which civilians have been killed, "bear the hallmarks" of atrocities, the United Nations' aid agency said on Friday.

"There is a callous disregard for human life and dignity. The acts of war that we see bear the hallmarks of atrocity crimes," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the OCHA aid agency, said in Geneva.

He also noted the resumption of rocket fire from Palestinian factions in Gaza.