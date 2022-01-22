×
ukraine

First Part of $200M US Military Aid Arrives in Ukraine

First Part of $200M US Military Aid Arrives in Ukraine
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 22 January 2022 03:15 PM

The first shipment of the United States' $200 million security support package for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday.

The delivery followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv this week amid concerns from Kyiv and its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

Washington approved the $200 million package in December.

"The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression," it said on Facebook.

Ukraine’s defense minister thanked the United States for the aid.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The first shipment of the United States' $200 million security support package for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday.
Saturday, 22 January 2022 03:15 PM
