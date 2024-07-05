WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy Congratulates Labour on UK Victory

Friday, 05 July 2024 07:54 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Labour Party and Keir Starmer for winning the UK election, saying he is looking forward to working together on international peace and security.

"Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He also thanked the outgoing Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his steadfast support, saying "Ukraine will never forget" the shared achievements which included signing a bilateral security cooperation agreement.

