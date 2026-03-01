WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ukraine | zelenskyy | iran | changes | strikes

Zelenskyy: Iranian Changes Must Be Used Properly

Sunday, 01 March 2026 04:33 PM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the changes in Iran brought about by U.S. and Israeli strikes should be "used properly" to benefit the country's people who had withstood violence from their authorities.

Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Iran's authorities had killed "tens of thousands of people in the last couple of months alone," referring to a crackdown on protests.

Iran, he said, had "predetermined the way it is treated" by supplying attack drones to Russia in Moscow's four-year-old conflict in Ukraine and had also "fomented wars in the region."

"It is important that the this chance for changes in Iran be used properly," he said. "The Iranian people were on their own for a long time, enduring violence while standing against the Iranian regime."

He repeated his contention, stated on Saturday after the strikes began, that U.S. resolve "brings results."

Zelenskyy thanked "everyone who is trying to prevent the spread of war" and said Russia should heed what had happened to Iranian leaders that "justice is finally served in the end."

Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Moscow had fired more than 57,000 Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones at Ukraine during the war. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the changes in Iran brought about by U.S. and Israeli strikes should be "used properly" to benefit the country's people who had withstood violence from their authorities.
ukraine, zelenskyy, iran, changes, strikes
196
2026-33-01
Sunday, 01 March 2026 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved