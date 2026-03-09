Zelenskyy: 11 Nations Seek Ukraine Help Against Iran Drones

Ukraine has received 11 requests from countries neighboring Iran, as well as from the U.S. and Europe, for help downing drones fired by Tehran, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday after a week of conflict in the Middle East.

Kyiv is seeking to leverage its deep experience countering Russian drones based on Iranian designs as it pushes its allies for more weapons capable of shooting down ballistic missiles fired in Russian air attacks on its cities.

"There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training," Zelenskyy said on X after a national security meeting.

"Ukraine is ready to respond positively to requests from those who help us protect the lives of Ukrainians and the independence of Ukraine."

He added that some requests have been met with "concrete decisions and specific support," without providing further details. Zelenskyy had earlier told The New York Times that Ukraine sent interceptor drones and a team of experts to protect U.S. military bases in Jordan after a request by Washington on Thursday.

Interceptor drones - costing a few thousand dollars each at most - are seen as an efficient way to counter attacks by drones like the Russian-made Shaheds, and Ukrainian defense firms are ramping up production with an eye toward exporting them.

The U.S. and Qatar were in talks to purchase Ukrainian interceptor drones, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine "will determine which additional requests our state can respond to positively, without reducing our own ability to defend ourselves."