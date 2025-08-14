WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | zelenskyy | billion | us weapons

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Has Secured $1.5B From European Allies for US Weapons

Thursday, 14 August 2025 07:31 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kyiv had so far secured $1.5 billion from its European allies to purchase U.S. weapons as part of a mechanism that he said "truly strengthens our defense."

"As of today, we already have $1.5 billion pledged. Through the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative, NATO members can cooperate to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine – a mechanism that truly strengthens our defense," he wrote on X.

He said that the Netherlands contributed $500 million, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden collectively pledged $500 million, and Germany committed another $500 million. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kyiv had so far secured $1.5 billion from its European allies to purchase U.S. weapons as part of a mechanism that he said "truly strengthens our defense."
ukraine, zelenskyy, billion, us weapons
96
2025-31-14
Thursday, 14 August 2025 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved