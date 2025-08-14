Zelenskyy: Ukraine Has Secured $1.5B From European Allies for US Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kyiv had so far secured $1.5 billion from its European allies to purchase U.S. weapons as part of a mechanism that he said "truly strengthens our defense."

"As of today, we already have $1.5 billion pledged. Through the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative, NATO members can cooperate to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine – a mechanism that truly strengthens our defense," he wrote on X.

He said that the Netherlands contributed $500 million, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden collectively pledged $500 million, and Germany committed another $500 million.