Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Temporarily Loses Power

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily lost all offsite power overnight for the 12th time during the conflict, due to military activity affecting the electrical grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday, citing its Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Both power lines are now reconnected, the IAEA said. The nuclear power plant, which is in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine close to the front line, is not operating but requires constant power to keep its reactors cool. It has backup generators that operate when it is disconnected from the grid.