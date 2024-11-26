WATCH TV LIVE

Ukrainian Delegation Visiting Seoul to Ask for Weapons Aid

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 11:00 PM EST

A Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is visiting South Korea this week to ask for weapons aid to be used by Kyiv in its war with Russia, according to media reports.

The delegation had met with South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik to exchange views on the conflict in Ukraine, the DongA Ilbo newspaper reported Wednesday, without giving a source.

In an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS in October, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would send a detailed request to Seoul for arms support including artillery and an air defense systems.

The South China Morning Post also reported this week that a Ukrainian delegation was due to visit South Korea to request weapons aid, citing an informed source.

The group was expected to meet their South Korean counterparts as early as Wednesday, according to the report.

A spokesperson for South Korea's defense ministry declined to confirm when asked whether a Ukrainian delegation had arrived in Seoul during a regular media briefing on Tuesday.

Seoul, which has emerged as a leading arms producer, has been under pressure from some Western countries and Kyiv to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons but has so far focused on non-lethal aid including demining equipment.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, asked earlier this month whether Seoul would send weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea aiding Russia, said all possible scenarios were under consideration and Seoul would be watching the level of participation by North Korean troops in Russia and what Pyongyang received from Moscow in return.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


