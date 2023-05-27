Ukraine Military Chief: 'Time Has Come' as Major Escalation Nears

In a signal Ukraine's impending counteroffensive against Russian Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine has released a patriotic video that shows advanced artillery and a message calling for the liberation of the Ukraine "motherland" from Russian occupied territory in the south.

"The time has come to take back what's ours," Ukrainian Military Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram on Saturday, sharing the 1-minute video.

The massing of Ukrainian forces along occupied Russian territory began about one month ago against the Putin invasion that began Feb. 24, 2022. Speculation is that the video sets the drive for the major counteroffensive to retake back Ukrainian land is set to begin in earnest.

The video shows Ukrainian soldiers lining up for battle, along with tanks and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS rocket launchers supplied from the U.S. The video reads and sounds like a recruitment tool for Ukrainian forces.

A Twitter user translated the video's voice-over with subtitles that read: "Ukraine is my motherland. Lord our father who is in heaven, bless me, bless us."

A Ukrainian commander is then shown shouting to troops who repeat back: "I am going to destroy the enemies of my dear country, the murderers of my brothers, the rapists of my sisters."

The commander adds: "May my hand be firm.

With the soldiers responding: "To slay our enemies."

Commander: "Let my eyes be clear."

Troops: "To slay our enemies."

Commander: "Let my weapon be in good order."

Troops: "To slay our enemies."

Commander: "Let my will be of steel."

Troops: "To slay our enemies."

Commander and troops: "Ukraine my native motherland. Lord our heavenly father, bless us, our decisive offensive, our sacred vengeance, our holy victory."

The final screen shows a message that read, as translated: "Join those who will raise the banner of our victory."