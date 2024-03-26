×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | war | russia | intelligence | terrorists | law enforcement | train

Ukraine Detains Suspected Russian Agents Trying to Blow Up Strategic Rail

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 08:24 AM EDT

Ukrainian security officers arrested two people suspected of acting on behalf of Russia as they tried to blow up a railway line used to supply weapons to the east for Kyiv's war effort, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said Tuesday.

The detainees, identified only as residents of the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, planted an explosive device by the line in central Poltava region and planned to detonate it remotely, but they were caught red-handed by SBU officers, the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

"The occupiers hoped to ruin logistic routes for weapons, ammunition and fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces," the SBU said.

It confiscated the phones of the detainees, it said, and identified their handler as an officer of Russia's main domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The bomb was meant to be detonated during Russian airstrikes that pounded critical infrastructure on March 21-22, it added.

Russia stepped up its strikes last week, ramping up the pressure on Ukraine more than two years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian security officers arrested two people suspected of acting on behalf of Russia as they tried to blow up a railway line used to supply weapons to the east for Kyiv's war effort, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said Tuesday.
ukraine, war, russia, intelligence, terrorists, law enforcement, train
177
2024-24-26
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 08:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved