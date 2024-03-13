×
Tags: ukraine | war | russia | vladimir putin | election | interference

Putin: Ukraine's Attacks in Russia Designed to Interfere With Election

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 08:55 AM EDT

The main goal of Ukraine's recent attacks on Russian regions is to interfere with the upcoming presidential election, President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published Wednesday.

"The main goal, I have no doubt about it, is to - if not to disrupt the presidential elections in Russia – then at least somehow interfere with the normal process of expressing the will of citizens," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, is nearly certain to win the March 15 to 17 presidential vote.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


