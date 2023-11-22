×
Tags: ukraine | war | russia | drones | air defenses

Ukraine Downs All 14 Russian Drones Launched Overnight

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 07:11 AM EST

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 14 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces in an overnight attack, the air force said Wednesday.

The air force said in a statement the attack on Ukraine's central, southeastern, and western regions lasted from 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday until 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The air force also said that the Russian military launched an X-22 missile in Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast but the missile failed to reach its target, falling into a field.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 14 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces in an overnight attack, the air force said Wednesday.
