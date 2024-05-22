WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | war | nato | lethal | aid | sweden | russia

Sweden Plans $7 Billion Military Support for Ukraine in '24-'26

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 08:14 AM EDT

The Swedish government has agreed with its support party on a framework for additional military support to Ukraine totaling 75 billion crowns ($7.01 billion) over three years, it said Wednesday.

"To strengthen the Swedish support to Ukraine, and increase the long-term perspective, the government and the Sweden Democrats have agreed to introduce a framework for the military support to Ukraine for the years 2024–2026," it said in a statement.

The 75 billion crowns will be equally divided over the three years. Including the proposed addition, Sweden's total planned military and other support to Ukraine will amount to over 100 billion crowns, it said.

It said military support under the new framework could include donations of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the procurement of defense gear.

"The framework may burden the public finances for several years and even after 2026," it said. ($1 = 10.6914 Swedish crowns)

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Swedish government has agreed with its support party on a framework for additional military support to Ukraine totaling 75 billion crowns ($7.01 billion) over three years, it said Wednesday.
ukraine, war, nato, lethal, aid, sweden, russia
149
2024-14-22
Wednesday, 22 May 2024 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved