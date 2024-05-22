Sweden Plans $7 Billion Military Support for Ukraine in '24-'26

The Swedish government has agreed with its support party on a framework for additional military support to Ukraine totaling 75 billion crowns ($7.01 billion) over three years, it said Wednesday.

"To strengthen the Swedish support to Ukraine, and increase the long-term perspective, the government and the Sweden Democrats have agreed to introduce a framework for the military support to Ukraine for the years 2024–2026," it said in a statement.

The 75 billion crowns will be equally divided over the three years. Including the proposed addition, Sweden's total planned military and other support to Ukraine will amount to over 100 billion crowns, it said.

It said military support under the new framework could include donations of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the procurement of defense gear.

"The framework may burden the public finances for several years and even after 2026," it said. ($1 = 10.6914 Swedish crowns)