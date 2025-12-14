WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine, US Peace Talks in Berlin End, to Resume Monday

Sunday, 14 December 2025 03:06 PM EST

Talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials on proposals for a settlement of the war in Ukraine ended after more than five hours on Sunday and are set to resume Monday, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

"They went on for more than five hours and ended for today with an agreement to resume tomorrow morning," adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

Lytvyn said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would comment on the talks on Monday once they were completed.

Sunday, 14 December 2025 03:06 PM
