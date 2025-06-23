WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | uk | britain | volodymyr zelenskyy | keir starmer

Ukraine's Zelenskyy in UK, Visiting With Leaders

Monday, 23 June 2025 07:48 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived to Britain on Monday to discuss Ukraine's defense and how to put additional pressure on Russia, his presidential spokesman said.

"We will also be negotiating new and powerful steps to increase pressure on Russia for this war and to put an end to the strikes," Zelenskyy wrote on X following a deadly Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Zelenskiy will meet King Charles, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the speakers of both houses of parliament, the spokesman said.

He added the president would talk to Ukrainian military personnel who are being trained in Britain and representatives of think-tanks.

"The main purpose of the visit is to deepen defense cooperation," the spokesman said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


