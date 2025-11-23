WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | ternopil

Ukraine Raises Death Toll from Ternopil Missile Strike to 34

Sunday, 23 November 2025 07:34 AM EST

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday said 34 people were killed in last week's Russian attack on the western city of Ternopil, the deadliest Russian missile strike on civilians in 2025.

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Ternopil on Tuesday on the eve of the emergence of the U.S. peace plan to end the Ukraine war.

European, Ukrainian and U.S. officials gathered in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the draft plan to end the war.

Taras Pastukh, deputy head of the Ternopil military administration, told national television that 33 victims had been identified, including six children. The body of one person, presumed to be a man, was still being examined. The search and rescue operation was complete, he said.

More than 90 people were injured.

The Ukrainian military previously stated that the residential building was hit by a Russian missile launched from a strategic bomber.

