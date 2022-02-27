Ukrainian Sailor Partially Sinks Yacht of Russian CEO 'Selling Weapons'

A Ukrainian sailor was arrested after attempting to sink his boss' yacht in Port Adriano, off the coast of Mallorca, after seeing a Russian cruise missile supplied by his boss' company embedded in Ukrainian apartments.

"I don't regret anything I've done and I would do it again," the sailor said, according to The Mirror.

The sailor, who had worked on the Lady Anastasia for 10 years was detained after partially sinking the vessel, owned by Russian citizen Alexander Mijeev.

The yacht was worth an estimated $7.9 million, according to Ultima Hora.

Mijeev, who originally headed the Russian Helicopter Corporation, was promoted as CEO in 2016 to Rosoboronexport to sell weapons globally. The two corporations later formed a holding company called Rostec.

"The owner of this ship is a criminal who makes a living selling weapons and now they kill Ukrainians," the sailor told police upon arrival at the scene.

After seeing a Russian cruise missile that had destroyed five floors of an apartment building in Ukraine, the sailor, determining it was from his boss' company, proceeded to board the ship, opening the large valve in the engine room and another in the crew quarters.

He then turned off the electricity and closed the fuel valves. As the vessel began to sink, he told three of the crewman to abandon ship, but they started screaming he was crazy, scrambling, they tried to stop the ship from leaking. But the sailor tried to remind them that they were from Ukraine.

On Sunday, the sailor was released with charges.