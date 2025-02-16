US Asks Europeans What They Need for Ukraine Security Guarantees

The United States has asked its European allies what they would need from Washington to participate in Ukraine security arrangements, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The diplomatic demarche sent last week, consisting of six points and questions, also asks which countries could contribute to the guarantees, which would be willing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement, and what the size of any European-led force might be.

Trump shocked European allies this week by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin - whose forces invaded Ukraine three years ago - without consulting them or Kyiv, and declaring an immediate start to peace talks.

News outlets including Reuters reported on Saturday that the U.S. had sent a document asking European governments what they could contribute to security guarantees, but the full text obtained by Reuters shows the U.S. is also asking what they would need from Washington to be able to contribute.

That element will be welcomed by many European governments, who have made clear they could only provide security guarantees with U.S. backing.

"What, if any, U.S. support requirements would your government consider necessary for its participation in these security arrangements? Specifically, which short-term and long-term resources do you think will be required from the U.S.?," one of the questions asked.

Two European diplomats said there was still a debate on how European capitals would respond, but some believed it should be a collective answer.

Some European leaders, including those of Britain and Germany, will meet in Paris on Monday for an emergency Ukraine summit.

The document also asks which European and/or third countries they believed could or would participate in such an arrangement, and whether their country would be willing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement.

"If third Country military forces were to be deployed to Ukraine as part of a peace arrangement, what would you consider to be the necessary size of such a European-led force? How and where would these forces be deployed, and for how long?," the document showed.

Countries were also asked what actions the U.S., allies and partners need to be prepared to take if Russia attacked these forces.

"What additional capabilities, equipment and maintenance sustainment options is your Government prepared to provide to Ukraine to improve its negotiating hand and increase pressure on Russia?," the questionnaire asked.

It also asks what governments would be prepared to do to increase sanctions on Russia, including more strictly enforcing existing ones.