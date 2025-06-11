Russia: Scale of Damage From Ukrainian Attacks on Airfields Has Been Exaggerated

Russia's nuclear capability has not suffered significant damage due to Ukraine's attacks on military airfields and the scale of the damage has been exaggerated, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA on Wednesday.

Still, Russia has said it will respond to Ukraine's latest attacks as and when its military sees fit, the Kremlin said Thursday, accusing Kyiv of state terrorism and confirming President Vladimir Putin had told Donald Trump that Moscow was obliged to retaliate.

Ukraine used drones to strike Russian heavy bomber planes at air bases in Siberia and the far north at the weekend, and Russia also accused it of blowing up rail bridges in the south of the country, killing seven people.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia," read Trump's post on Truth Social last week. "The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this Reuters report.