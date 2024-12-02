WATCH TV LIVE

US Will Send Ukraine $725M Million More in Military Assistance

US Will Send Ukraine $725M Million More in Military Assistance
A local resident starts an electric generator during a partial blackout in Lviv on November 28, 2024, following Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/ AFP via Getty)

Monday, 02 December 2024 11:07 AM EST

The U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer-range missiles are headed to the battlefield.

Two U.S. officials did not confirm whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System — but Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement before it was made public.

The package also includes more anti-personnel landmines that Ukraine is counting on to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in the Kursk region.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


The U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer-range missiles are headed to the battlefield.
