Gallup: Half of Ukrainians Want Quick, Negotiated End to War

By    |   Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:31 PM EST

A majority of Ukrainians would like to see the country negotiate an end to its war with Russia, according to a Gallup poll.

The poll found 52% of Ukrainians would like to see their country negotiate an end to the war as soon as possible, while nearly 4 in 10 Ukrainians, 38%, felt their country should keep fighting until victory.

The poll marks a shift from when the war began, when 73% of Ukrainians said they should fight until victory. In 2023, support for continuing such a fight slipped to 63% versus 38% who wanted negotiated peace, according to the poll.

Gallup said President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House could create uncertainty about future military aid to Ukraine, though President Joe Biden recently gave Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia with long-range U.S. missiles.

Kyiv and the Western part of Ukraine, away from the fight, have seen the biggest decline in support to fight, Gallop said, with both regions declining nearly 40%. Among Ukrainians living in the country's East, more than twice as many people now want the war to end as soon as possible rather than continue — 63% versus 27%, respectively — according to the poll.

More than half of Ukrainians who believe in negotiating to end the war agree the country should be open to making some territorial concessions as part of a peace deal, while 38% disagree and another 10% remain unsure, Gallup said.

If peace is negotiated, Ukrainians would prefer the European Union, 70%, and the United Kingdom, 63%, be involved in the process rather than the U.S. under a Trump or a Kamala Harris presidency, according to the poll. Trump has called for an end to the war and said he would negotiate a settlement.

Gallup surveyed approximately 1,000 Ukrainians ages 15 and older between August and October 2024. The margin of sampling error is ±3.0 percentage points in a given year at the 95% confidence level. Some occupied territories with entrenched Russian control were excluded due to lack of coverage by Ukrainian mobile operators. The exclusion represents approximately 10% to 12% of the population, Gallup noted.

ukraine, russia, war, gallup, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:31 PM
