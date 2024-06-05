Ukraine Peace Summit Aims to Open Door to Talks With Russia

A Swiss-hosted summit on peace in Ukraine aims to establish agreement on nuclear safety, food security, and the return of abducted children before opening the door to talks with Russian officials, according to a draft document obtained by Bloomberg.

The gathering, which is slated for June 15-16 in Lucerne, Switzerland, will reportedly focus on the three points to build trust among attending nations so that engagement with Moscow might occur later.

In an effort to ensure the participation of as many world leaders as possible, the summit's objectives have been narrowed down from Ukraine's 10-point plan.

According to Bloomberg, more than 100 countries and 75 heads of state have confirmed they will attend the meeting, though President Joe Biden is planning to send Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to make the trip with her.

Though Russian officials have been excluded, the document states that all parties must be involved to end the war.

"We, therefore, agreed to undertake concrete steps which can serve as confidence building measures in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of the Russian Federation," the document, which is subject to negotiation, reads.

China has signaled it may not attend the summit and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Beijing last week of working to derail it.

The extent of participation from nations like India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia also remains unclear.

The draft document centers on three main principles:

Nuclear power facilities must be safe and operate under Ukrainian control, according to principles laid out by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Food security must not be weaponized and must be guaranteed by free navigation of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Ukraine must also be given access to third parties for its agricultural products.

All captives from the war must be released, including all "deported and unlawfully displaced" Ukrainian children and civilians.

Bloomberg reported that Russia has previously pressured governments and threatened to overturn defense and energy deals in a bid to exert influence over other international gatherings, including meetings of the Financial Action Task Force. Moscow has also reportedly focused disinformation efforts on Africa.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said there is broad support among more than 24 nations for Beijing's proposal to end the war.

A pathway to peace must be consistent with the United Nations Charter, according to the draft document, and a second summit is expected to occur.