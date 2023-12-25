'Frankentanks' Emerge in Russia-Ukraine War Amid Low Stockpiles

Battlefield engineers in the Ukraine-Russia war are competing to replenish stockpiles as aid from the United States runs out and either side fails to make a significant breakthrough.
Both sides have had to resort to improvising scraps with existing parts to create new vehicles dubbed "Frankentanks" in the ongoing conflict.
Ukrainian troops reportedly used a vehicle as a rocket launcher, firing off Soviet-designed 122 mm Grad rockets from a BMW 3 Series sedan on the side of a road.
One machine, called the "Terminator," was constructed from parts of a former Russian T-62 tank modified with the turret and 60 mm cannon of a BMP-2, along with an anti-drone cage made of poles and wire, The Telegraph reported.
Russians were spotted adding a UB-32 missile launcher, typically attached to the wings of helicopters and fighter jets, to the bed of a UAZ Patriot truck.
They also upgraded decadesold MTLBs into fighting vehicles. One was fitted with a helicopter rocket pad and an 80 mm mortar. Another with a naval gun turret containing a twin 25 mm cannon on the rear hull. They even attached a civilian bucket-crane to give the anti-tank guided missile operator a clear line of sight over trees.
President Biden failed to get funding for Ukraine aid before the start of the new year.
The $110 billion aid bill was stalled earlier this month after both sides of the aisle failed to reach an agreement about Ukraine and border security in the United States.
