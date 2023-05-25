×
Ukraine Not Behind Kremlin Drone Attack: Aide

Thursday, 25 May 2023 07:25 AM EDT

A senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Thursday that Ukraine had nothing to do with a "strange and pointless" drone attack on the Kremlin and played down the findings of two U.S. media reports.

The New York Times reported that assessments by U.S. spy agencies showed that a drone attack on the Kremlin this month was probably orchestrated by one of Ukraine's special military or intelligence units. Moscow blames the attack on Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, told Reuters in a statement that Russia was trying to reduce arms supplies to Kyiv by playing on Western fears of a possible escalation because of alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil. 

