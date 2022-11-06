Zelenskyy: Russia Suffers Heavy Losses in Ukraine's East

Russian forces are suffering heavy losses in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The Russian army has increasingly been attacking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, with Zelenskyy warning that Moscow may be concentrating its forces for renewed assaults on the nation's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Experts say that the war appears to be heading towards a period of stalemate, with the approach of harsh winter conditions.

U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said in Kyiv last week that American backing for Ukraine would remain "unwavering and unflinching," as he placed full blame for the conflict on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters.

"This war could end very easily. Russia chose to start it, Russia could choose to end it by ceasing its attack on Ukraine, ceasing its occupation of Ukraine and that's precisely what it should do, from our perspective," Sullivan said.

His statements come amid reports that the U.S. is privately encouraging Kyiv to express an openness to hold talks with Moscow as a calculated maneuver in order to maintain the support of other nations in the intentional community who are most affected by the war's effect on the cost of food and fuel and thus are more eager for the conflict to end.

Meanwhile, the United States announced $400 million worth of additional security assistance for Ukraine that brought the total amount of American military aid sent there to more than $18.2 billion since the Russian invasion in February.