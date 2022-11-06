Russian Battalion Wiped Out Within Days, Survivors Say

A whole battalion of Russian mobilized men was eradicated in days after being sent to the frontline in Ukraine, according to survivors who spoke to Russian opposition media.

These soldiers were told to dig trenches after being ordered to the frontline in Luhansk and Donbas, the Verstka news agency stated.

Agafonov, the alleged unit survivor, said, “We had three shovels per battalion, and there were no provisions at all. We dug in as best we could, and in the morning, the shelling started from artillery and helicopters. We were simply shot. When it all started the officers simply ran away.”

According to the report from Verstka, Agafonov said that, out of a battalion of 570 men, most were killed.

The report also quoted a group of wives of men in that unit stating that their husbands were abandoned. One of the women said, “They did not sleep, did not eat, for three days they held the defense and did not run anywhere, unlike the command.”

Even though it is impossible to independently verify the information, reports of both Russian officers abandoning their soldiers and of units of mobilized men being destroyed have become more common.