WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Ukraine Russia war drones energy power infrastructure Odesa

2 People Killed in Ukraine's Odesa Region as Russia Continues to Blast Power Grid

2 People Killed in Ukraine's Odesa Region as Russia Continues to Blast Power Grid

Sunday, 02 November 2025 03:00 AM EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least two people were killed in a drone attack in Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday. Elsewhere, Russia continued to pummel the country’s energy infrastructure.

Russian drones attacked a car park in the Odesa region on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in the early hours of Sunday, killing two people, according to the State Emergency Service. Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said that three others were wounded.

Tens of thousands of residents were left without power after Russia attacked the front-line Zaporizhzhia region overnight into Sunday with drones and missiles.

Regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said nearly 60,000 people faced power outages and that two people were wounded in the attacks. He posted photos on Telegram of buildings reduced to rubble.

As a result of attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, several regions faced rolling power cuts on Sunday, Ukraine’s national energy operator, Ukrenergo, said.

The strikes were the latest in Russia’s sustained campaign on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as bitter winter temperatures approach.

Ukrainian cities use centralized public infrastructure to run water, sewage and heating systems, and blackouts stop them from working.

Attacks aim to erode Ukrainian morale as well as disrupt weapons manufacturing and other war-related activity almost four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Analysts and officials say that this year Moscow has shifted tactics, targeting specific regions and gas infrastructure.

The attacks have grown more effective as Russia launches hundreds of drones, some equipped with cameras that improve targeting, overwhelming air defenses — especially in regions where protection is weaker.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
At least two people were killed in a drone attack in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday. Elsewhere, Russia continued to pummel the country's energy infrastructure.Russian drones attacked a car park in the Odesa region on Ukraine's Black...
Ukraine Russia war drones energy power infrastructure Odesa
268
2025-00-02
Sunday, 02 November 2025 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved