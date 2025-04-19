Ukrainian Minister: Kyiv Stands by 30-Day Ceasefire Accord

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Saturday that Ukraine could not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin over his declaration of an Easter ceasefire and added that Kyiv stood by its original agreement to abide by a 30-day ceasefire.

"Ukraine's position remains clear and consistent: back in Jeddah on March 11, we agreed unconditionally to the U.S. proposal of a full interim ceasefire for 30 days," Minister Andrii Sybiha said on the X social media platform.

"Putin has now made statements about his alleged readiness for a ceasefire. 30 hours instead of 30 days.

"Russia can agree at any time to the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which has been on the table since March.... We know his words cannot be trusted and we will look at actions, not words."