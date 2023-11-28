×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | peace negotiations | kyiv | partners

Foreign Minister: Ukraine Feels No Pressure to Start Talks with Russia

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:57 AM EST

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not feel any pressure from its partners to start peace negotiations with Russia to put an end to the 21-month-old war. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not feel any pressure from its partners to start peace negotiations with Russia to put an end to the 21-month-old war...
ukraine, russia, peace negotiations, kyiv, partners
32
2023-57-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved