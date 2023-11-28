Foreign Minister: Ukraine Feels No Pressure to Start Talks with Russia

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:57 AM EST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not feel any pressure from its partners to start peace negotiations with Russia to put an end to the 21-month-old war.
© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.