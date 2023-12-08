Ukraine: Russian Missiles Kill 1, Wound 8

Russian warplanes fired 19 long-range missiles at targets in Ukraine on Friday morning, killing one civilian in a central region, wounding eight more and damaging an industrial facility and power lines, Ukrainian officials said.

The strike was the first big salvo of missiles Russia has fired at targets, including the Ukrainian capital, in weeks. Russia has mainly been using drones for its overnight attacks in recent weeks.

One person was killed and eight injured in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app.

"These are men from 32 to 66 years old. Two of them will be recovering at home. The rest are in the hospital," he said, adding that two wounded were still in serious condition.

Air defenses shot down 14 incoming missiles over the region outside Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments.

The strike damaged power lines, an unnamed industrial facility and more than 20 homes in the towns of Pavlohrad and Ternivka, villages of Yuryivska and Mezhyrich, Lysak said.

Images from the site, shared by him, showed buildings with heavily damaged rooftops and shattered windows.

Russia used seven Tu-95 bombers to launch missiles at different regions across the country, the air force said in a statement.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said the Ukrainian capital had been targeted in the attack but that all the missiles were downed by air defenses as they approached.

Missile debris damaged privately-held homes in several settlements in Kyiv region, smashing windows and destroying some walls, governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Air alerts were announced at about 7.00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and lasted for over 2 hours.

Officials reported an earlier overnight missile attack that struck the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said rescuers and police were clearing rubble after the attack damaged a five-story residential building, at least seven residential homes and 20 cars.