WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | russia | invasion | germany | regrettable

Berlin: Ukraine's Use of Anti-personnel Mines 'Regrettable'

Friday, 22 November 2024 09:02 AM EST

Ukraine's decision to use anti-personnel mines to fend off an invasion by Russia is "regrettable," a German foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday after U.S. President Joe Biden approved their provision to Kyiv.

"It is regrettable that Ukraine feels compelled to take such steps as this war continues," the spokesperson said.

Germany and Ukraine are signatories to the Ottawa Convention banning the use or transfer of anti-personnel landmines, while the U.S. is not.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's decision to use anti-personnel mines to fend off an invasion by Russia is "regrettable," a German foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday after U.S. President Joe Biden approved their provision to Kyiv.
ukraine, russia, invasion, germany, regrettable
72
2024-02-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 09:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved