Berlin: Ukraine's Use of Anti-personnel Mines 'Regrettable'

Ukraine's decision to use anti-personnel mines to fend off an invasion by Russia is "regrettable," a German foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday after U.S. President Joe Biden approved their provision to Kyiv.

"It is regrettable that Ukraine feels compelled to take such steps as this war continues," the spokesperson said.

Germany and Ukraine are signatories to the Ottawa Convention banning the use or transfer of anti-personnel landmines, while the U.S. is not.