Ukraine's Allies Advance NATO-Style Security Guarantees

The so-called Coalition of the Willing made fresh progress on a framework for NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine during a meeting of Kyiv's allies in Paris, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

The gathering was meant to finalize as much as possible regarding contributions to future security guarantees to reassure Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor almost four years ago.

The talks, Meloni said in a statement, were constructive and underscored a high degree of alignment among Ukraine, the U.S., Europe, and other partners on measures designed to ensure a durable and just peace.

"Central to the discussions was the refinement of security commitments inspired by NATO's Article 5, a model long advocated by Italy, which would be embedded in a broader package of agreements coordinated closely with Washington," the statement released by Meloni's press office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the signing of security guarantees committed for Ukraine, including the deployment of a multinational military force, will dissuade further aggression against Ukraine.

The proposed system aims to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty through strengthened military capabilities and a robust mechanism to monitor any eventual ceasefire, Italy added.

No Italian troops will be deployed on Ukrainian soil, Meloni reiterated during the meeting.

These security guarantees ensure Ukraine will not be forced to surrender, and any peace deal will not be violated in the future, Macron told reporters after the coalition's meeting.

According to the statement, the declaration adopted in Paris highlights the voluntary nature of countries' participation in the future force and the requirement that national constitutional procedures be followed before providing assistance in the event of a renewed attack.