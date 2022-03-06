Ukraine: Nearly 20,000 Foreign Volunteers Have Joined Fight Against Russia

Almost 20,000 non-Ukrainian volunteers have agreed to fight alongside the country's armed forces against Russia, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, The Washington Post reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a news conference that “experienced veterans and volunteers from 52 countries of the world come to us. This is their desire,” according to local media.

Kuleba added that most of the volunteers were from numerous European nations, AFP reported.

“Many people in the world hated Russia and what it was doing in recent years, but no one dared to openly oppose and fight them,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said. “So when people saw that Ukrainians are fighting, that Ukrainians are not giving up, many felt motivated to join the fight” against the Russian invaders.

The wave of volunteers signing up to fight followed an appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week calling on “citizens of the world” to come help defend against the Russian invaders according to the New York Post.

Zelensky also lifted visa requirements for foreign fighters who were willing to volunteer.

Volunteers were asked to apply at Ukrainian embassies in their respective nations if they wanted to join the fight against Russia, AFP reported.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also posted on Facebook an urgent call for volunteers, stating that “this is [the] time to act” and “do not lose your chance to be part of the bravest Armed Forces!”

The Facebook posting also provided the steps a foreigner needed to take in order to volunteer to fight, emphasizing that Ukraine was appealing to those who “want [to] actively participate in fighting for European freedom and democracy” and said the country could use those who “have combat experience or want to gain it standing with brave Ukrainian defenders.”