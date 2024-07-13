Ukrainian Fisherman Wings Russian Drone With His Catch

Being chased by a drone? Hit it with a fish.

That's what a Ukrainian fisherman did this week while his boat was being followed by a Russian drone, according to footage published Friday by the Ukrainian Karymat Telegram channel, reports The Washington Examiner.

The footage, reportedly taken by a Russian drone operator, shows a surveillance quadcopter drone following the Ukrainian fishing boat in Kherson Oblast. When the drone got too close, one of the fishermen threw a fish at it, hitting it dead on and sending it into a spiral.

The drone righted itself after a few seconds and went back to following the men, who were by then speeding away.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been using several ways to down enemy drones, using anything from World War II-era propeller planes to more advanced electronic warfare, but it's not known if anyone else has thought to fling a fish at the flying spy vehicle.

Drones have been used for far more in the war between Ukraine and Russia than for tracking down random fishermen, notes the Examiner.

Surveillance drones now are used on all parts of battlefields to track troop movements and have foiled plans for attacks, including the failure of Ukraine to launch its offensive in 2023 in Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian drones were used to pinpoint its attacks on the Ukrainian troops, forcing the smaller nation to abandon the effort.

However, Ukraine has also used its drone arsenal to push back against Russian front-line breakthroughs, holding Russia's better-equipped troops at bay.

Both sides have also used drone warfare in launching attacks in the ongoing bloody standoff between the nations.