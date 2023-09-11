×
Ukraine Regains More Territory in Counteroffensive

Monday, 11 September 2023 08:15 AM EDT

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had regained more territory on the eastern and southern fronts in the past week of its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in televised comments that Ukraine had retaken nearly 0.77 square miles of land around the eastern city of Bakhmut, captured by Russia in May after months of fighting.

She later added on the Telegram messaging app that the Ukrainian army had in the past week also recaptured 1.9 square miles in the southern Tavria sector.

In her televised comments, Maliar said Ukrainian forces had captured part of the village of Opytne, south of the eastern city of Avdiivka, and had "partial success" near the village of Novomaiorske in the eastern region of Donetsk.

She reported "some success" near the villages of Andriivka and Klishchiivka south of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian troops have regained control of about 19 square miles near Bakhmut since the start of the counteroffensive in early June, Maliar said. In the Tavria direction, more than 99 square miles had been recaptured, she said.

Kyiv has retaken a series of villages and settlements in the counteroffensive, but its soldiers have been hampered by vast Russian minefields and trenches.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports and Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, rarely comments on gains reported by Kyiv. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


