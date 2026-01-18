Top Ukrainian Negotiator: Talks With US to Continue in Davos

Ukraine's top negotiator, ⁠Rustem Umerov, on Sunday said talks with U.S. officials on a resolution of the nearly four-year-old war with Russia would continue at the World Economic Forum this week in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Umerov, writing on ‍Telegram, said two days of talks in Florida with a ‍U.S. team including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, focused on security guarantees ⁠and a postwar recovery plan for Ukraine.

Umerov gave no indication whether any agreements were achieved at the meeting.

"We agreed to ​continue work at the team level during the next phase of consultations in Davos," Umerov wrote.

The two sides "discussed in depth" the ⁠two issues, "focusing on practical mechanisms and carrying out and implementing them," Umerov said.

He said his delegation had reported on Russian strikes last week that badly damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure and left hundreds of apartment buildings with no ⁠heating or electricity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ​said it was important ⁠to outline the dire effects of the Russian strikes, as they demonstrated that Russia was ‍not interested in diplomacy.

"If the Russians were seriously interested in ending the war, they would have ‌focused on diplomacy," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

He said Ukrainian intelligence determined that Russia was conducting reconnaissance on key sites in ⁠preparation ​for strikes, including targets linked ‍to Ukraine's nuclear power stations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday that there was evidence Russia was considering attacks on ‍power substations supplying nuclear power stations.

Russia has made no comment on the allegations.